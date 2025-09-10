Nepal student's fiery old speech resurfaces amid deadly protests: 'We are torchbearers of the future'

Amid the ongoing Gen Z protests in Nepal, an old video of a school student delivering a fiery speech is going viral online. The clip, which features a boy identified as Ora, was recorded during his school’s annual programme. Nepal protests erupted after the government banned 26 social media platforms.(X/@Incognito_qfs)

In the video, Ora begins his speech with a tone full of hope and conviction. “Today, I stand here with a dream of building a new Nepal. The fire of hope and passion burns within me, but my heart is heavy because this dream seems to be slipping away,” he says.

As the speech progresses, his words grow more intense. He describes his vision as an effort to “mortalise a monumental change in the course of history.” Addressing the nation directly, he continues: “Nepal, our mother, the country that gave us birth and nurtured us, what did it ask for in return? Just our honesty, our hard work, our contribution. But what are we doing?”

Ora then highlights issues that continue to plague the country - political instability, unemployment, and corruption. “We are bound by the chains of unemployment, trapped in the selfish games of political parties. Corruption has woven a web that is extinguishing the light of our future,” he says in the clip.

Further, Ora appeals to the younger generation to step up as agents of change. “We are torchbearers of the future. If we do not raise our voices, who will? If we do not build this nation, who will? We are the fire that will burn away the darkness. We are the storm that will sweep away the injustice,” he declares.

What is the cause of Nepal protests?

The speech is going viral at a time when Nepal is witnessing massive protests, largely driven by young people. The protests erupted after the government banned 26 social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, for failing to register locally. The crackdown is being viewed by many as an attack on free expression and has ignited widespread anger.

Clashes between protesters and security forces have already turned deadly, with several young demonstrators losing their lives earlier this week. Almost 200 people are also believed to have been injured in clashes with police.

The public outrage eventually forced Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli to resign, marking a dramatic turn in the country’s political landscape.