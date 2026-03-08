Nita Ambani dances with Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan at wedding, video goes viral
A video showed Nita Ambani dancing alongside Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at a wedding.
A video of Nita Ambani dancing with Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at the wedding celebrations of Mudit Adani and Ananya Diwanji has been widely circulating on social media.
The clip, shared by an Ambani fan page, shows Nita Ambani enjoying the festivities alongside the Bollywood couple and other guests. In the video, the group can be seen dancing to the popular song Salaam E Ishq.
Ambanis seen at several high profile wedding celebrations
The viral dance video surfaced shortly after another wedding appearance by the Ambani family drew attention online. At the wedding of Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok, Nita Ambani arrived at the venue alongside Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani.
Shortly after the couple entered, their eldest son Aakash Ambani was also seen arriving with his wife Shloka Mehta. Videos from the event soon began circulating online, showing the family posing for photographers and interacting with guests.
One particular clip from the wedding captured a tender moment between Mukesh and Nita Ambani. In the video, Mukesh Ambani is seen gently taking Nita Ambani’s hand as the couple pauses outside the venue to pose for photographs.
The same Ambani fan page shared the video on Instagram with the caption, “Ambani Family serving timeless elegance at the wedding celebration of Arjun Tendulkar.”
Ambani family hosts pre-wedding celebration in Jamnagar
Before the Mumbai ceremony, wedding festivities for Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok had already begun with a pre-wedding celebration in Jamnagar hosted by the Ambani family.
Several members of the Ambani family were present at the gathering, including Mukesh and Nita Ambani, Aakash and Shloka Ambani, as well as Anant Ambani and Radhika Ambani.
A video from the celebration showed Nita Ambani delivering a heartfelt speech for Sachin Tendulkar and his family, referring to them as close family friends while blessing the couple.
“My dear Arjun, I have seen you grow up from a little boy at our school and now standing here, ready to begin the most beautiful partnership of your life,” Nita Ambani said during the speech.
Addressing the bride, she added, “Saaniya, you have such a warm and positive energy around you. It’s wonderful getting to know you and see you both together. And may God bless your union forever.”
