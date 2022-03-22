Home / Trending / Old man in hospital sees his pet dog after long. Watch cute reunion
trending

Old man in hospital sees his pet dog after long. Watch cute reunion

This video shows how a cute little pet dog named Pepper gets to meet its human, who is an old man in the hospital.
The old man in the hospital after being reunited with his dog, Pepper.&nbsp;(Jukin Media)
The old man in the hospital after being reunited with his dog, Pepper. (Jukin Media)
Published on Mar 22, 2022 03:42 PM IST
Copy Link
BySohini Sengupta

For people who have pets, be it dogs or cats, it will not come as a surprise that it is very difficult to stay away from them even for a short period of time, let alone a long one. In these times, missing one’s pets is an unavoidable and sad thing to happen for anyone who needs to stay away from them, for whatever reasons. This video shows exactly that kind of situation involving an old man and his pet dog.

The video opens to show how a nurse carries a cute little furry dog into a hospital room. As the person recording the video also goes into the room, one can see that in the bed lies an old man facing the wall. Upon being called he turns around and gets to see that his cute little dog named Pepper has come to meet him.

The reactions that follow as part of a cute interaction between the dog and its human is enough to bring a smile to your face. The video was recorded in Decatur, Texas in the United States of America. And there is a chance that this video will leave you feeling happy is definitely something that will make netizens feel warm and fuzzy.

Watch the heartwarming video right here:

What are your thoughts on the beautiful bond between the old man and his cute pet dog?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
dog. hospital emotion happiness viral + 3 more
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 22, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out