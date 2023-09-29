Old video of an elephant giving a shoe back to a baby is viral again. Watch

An old video of an elephant from a zoo in China and its adorable gesture for a baby has melted the hearts of many on social media. The video shows the elephant's actions after a baby accidentally drops its shoe in the jumbo's enclosure. Snapshot of the elephant giving shoe back to a baby. (Twitter/@Susanta Nanda)

The video was shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) by IFS Susanta Nanda. The clip opens to show a shoe inside the elephant's enclosure. The elephant picks up the shoe with its trunk and reaches out to the kid to give it back to him. Then the jumbo rests its trunk on the edge of a railing, as if asking for pets. (Also Read: Lions try to hunt lost baby elephant. Watch bone-chilling video)

In the caption of the post, IFS Susanta Nanda wrote, "He is confined. But not his spirits & compassion Returns the shoe of a child which accidentally fell in its enclosure. (Free wild from cages)."

Take a look at the video of the elephant handing back the shoe to the kid here:

This post was shared on September 28. The share has been viewed more than 44,000 times. It also has over 1,300 likes. Many took to the comments section of the post to share how gentle the elephant was.

Check out what people are saying about this video here:

An individual wrote, "Such a gentle-hearted giant."

A second added, "Intelligent and sensitive beings."

"So much brains and love packed in an Elephant! He even rested his trunk on the grill, maybe for some petting," posted a third.

A fourth said, "So adorable."

Earlier, another heartwarming video had captured how an elephant was not ready to leave its caretaker. The video was shared on X by Indian Railway Accounts Service (IRAS) officer Ananth Rupanagudi. The video opens to show an elephant trying to stop the caretaker from leaving. The gentle giant wraps around his trunk on the man to prevent him from going.

