On camera, teen lights up firecracker inside Mahatma Gandhi statue's mouth in Hyderabad

In a video now viral on social media, a teenage boy was seen putting a firecracker inside the mouth of a Mahatma Gandhi statue in Telangana. The video open to a close up of the golden bust of the Father of the Nation. Between the statue's lips, a firecracker is fixed. A young boy then comes into the frame and lights up the firecracker and runs back. The viral video shows a teen burning a firecracker stuck to the mouth of a Mahatma Gandhi statue in Hyderabad.(X/@Krishank_BRS)

His friend, who is recording the video, backs off as well but films the firecracker go off inside the mouth of the statue. It is not visible in the video if the statue was damaged by the explosion.

A member of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) shared the video of the act on X tagging IPS officer CV Anand and demanded action against the teens.

Take a look at the viral video here:

"Request @CVAnandIPS garu to kindly take suo motu action on this indecent act with Gandhi ji's statue in Bowenpally Police Station Limits, Cantonment. It has become a fashion to insult the Father of this Nation," he wrote in his post on X. (Also read: 20-year-old man killed over bursting of crackers in Mumbai; five held)

Teenagers detained

The video which has nearly 88,000 views enraged users on social media who called for strict action against the culprits.

"This is very shocking and disgraceful conduct. Hope the authorities will look into this and take action against the culprits," wrote one user tagging Revanth Reddy, the Chief Minister of Telangana as well as Hyderabad police.

"Kindly take action against the culprits and arrest them through CCTV," urged another user.

Reports suggest that the police took cognisance of the video which was shared by the teenagers on Snapchat and other social media platforms. Four teens, including two minors, have been detained by the police.

Police said that the four boys are residents of Bapuji Nagar, where the incident occurred. While further investigation is on, it is believed that they filmed the act to make it go viral online. (Also read: IIT Dhanbad students launch dustbin in the air with Diwali rocket. Watch)