Owning a home in Chennai remains a ‘dream’ for couple earning 1.5 lakh per month. Viral post

A post that highlights how incomes have not kept pace with growing real estate prices has struck a chord with thousands of Indians. The post was shared by Chennai-based financial planner and investor D Muthukrishnan, who revealed that a successful couple in the city is still dreaming of owning a house someday despite their sizable savings of ₹1.5 lakh per month. A successful couple in Tamil Nadu's Chennai have a 'dream' of owning a house ((Representational image))

Muthukrishnan revealed that the physiotherapist couple runs a successful practice where they charge ₹500 for 30-minute sessions. “The husband works full time. Wife works only for a few hours a day as she has to take care of their two young kids. The husband makes home visits for patients too,” he explained.

“Being a clinic, right from electricity charges to property tax, everything has to be paid at commercial rates, which is high,” Muthukrishnan said further.

The couple manages to save ₹1.5 lakh every month after EMIs and taking care of all expenses.

“They dream of owning a home one day. Even for people like them, it's a dream. I'm talking about a successful professional couple in a city like Chennai. Earning money and creating wealth is very difficult in India,” wrote Muthukrishnan.

The post has resonated with hundreds of social media users, having been viewed over 2.5 lakh times in a day. Some called it a clear example of how honest tax paying citizens get the short end of the stick.

“Educated white collar workers who don’t cut corners and pay legit rates (income, electricity, GST) don’t have a chance in hell to earn and create generational wealth. It’s a sad reality of our current existence,” wrote X user Monica Jasuja.

“It's an extremely dire situation when even those earning ₹1.5 lakh a month struggle to afford a decent house. Now imagine the plight of those earning ₹1.5 lakh a year—it's nothing short of tyranny,” another person opined. “After 75 years of independence, we've failed to create a society where people can live a dignified and honourable life. Shame on all of us!”

“With the way real estate prices are in tier 1 cities, I'm surprised people still clamour after homeownership. Once people stop buying houses, the Real Estate mafia will crack and prices will eventually normalise,” said Akash.

