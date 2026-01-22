Pakistani woman stopped from boarding bus in Sweden over ‘wheelchair explosion' fear. Watch what she does

Pakistani entrepreneur and disability rights activist Tanzila Khan shared a video on social media showing how she reacted when a woman in Sweden stopped her from boarding a bus. A fellow commuter attempted to deny her entry to a public bus, citing an unfounded fear that her wheelchair battery was a fire hazard. Khan didn't lean into anger; instead, she demanded education and evidence, leading her to finally board the bus and even receive an apology from the woman who stopped her. Tanzila Khan, a Pakistani disability rights activist who faced discrimination in Sweden. (Instagram/@iamtanzilakhan)

“These are not novel situations in the life of a PWD. And when in one, ask for written confirmations and documented company policies. Many time we are dealing with personal bias rather than security protocols,” wrote Tanzila Khan on Instagram.

Also Read: Pakistan minister Khawaja Asif trolled for inaugurating fake ‘Pizza Hut’, US company issues statement The video, shared on her YouTube channel, captures her conversation with a woman who stops her from boarding the bus. The woman keeps repeating that she cannot get on the bus, citing that her wheelchair battery would explode.

Khan, though visibly distraught, handles the situation extremely calmly. She counters the woman’s allegation with logic and repeatedly asks her to cite the rule that prohibits her from boarding a bus while using a motorised wheelchair.

Keeping her cool, Khan continues to say that the woman's remarks were discriminatory.

Khan says, “The wheelchair would just explode? Did it happen recently? So please educate me, did this happen recently?” Insisting that the woman show proof to back her remark.

Finally, she boards the bus with the help of a fellow commuter. She expresses, “I got on the bus, and there were no issues at all.”

Khan reveals that after she got on the bus, the woman who initially stopped her came to her and apologised.