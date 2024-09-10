Pakistan’s Crumble mocks India’s Blinkit for delivering women’s underwear to male customer

A war of words between an Indian company and a Pakistani one has become a source of amusement for social media users. India’s Blinkit and Pakistan’s Crumble took it out on social media throwing shades at each other. An interaction between Pakistan’s Crumble and India’s Blinkit has left people chuckling. (Instagram/crumblepakistan)

How did it all start?

The virtual fight between the companies started when Crumble, a dessert shop, shared an Instagram post showing a conversation between a customer and a delivery person. Blinkit took to the comments section and wrote, “Lol! Ek biscuit deliver ho nhi paa raha, pakistan’s #1 brand banenge (Can’t deliver one biscuit, and they claim they’re going to be Pakistan’s #1 brand).”

Crumble responded by referencing a recent Blinkit blunder about a customer receiving a wrong order. Crumble quoted the post, saying, “Aapke Twitter pe dekha tha male chaddi ki jagah female chaddi deliver kardi jaldi jaldi mein (Saw on your X that you delivered female underwear to a male customer in a hurry).”

In a recent post, X user Priyansh claimed that he received women's underwear after ordering Jockey men's underwear from BlinkIit. He later said that he hadn’t received a refund from the company, so he "compromised" and wore what he had received.

Take a look at the exchange below:

Instagram interaction between Crumble and Blinkit. (Instagram/crumblepakistan)

Social media can’t stop laughing:

A few shared their opinions supporting the company of their choice; however, most replied with hilarity, like this Instagram user who wrote, “People should pay to watch this premium content.”

Another added, “This is peak humour.” A third commented, “We got this fight before GTA 6.

Based in Islamabad, Crumble bakes and delivers various cookies, including classic chocolate chips, peanut butter, double chocolate, and more.

Blinkit, formerly Grofers, is an Indian quick-commerce service. With its presence in various cities, the company offers a wide range of products.

What are your thoughts on this online clash between Blinkit and Crumble? Did the interaction make you chuckle too?