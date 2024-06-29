 Parents surprise their daughters during royal duty. Watch how she controls hard to hide a smile | Trending - Hindustan Times
Saturday, Jun 29, 2024
New Delhi
Parents surprise their daughters during royal duty. Watch how she controls hard to hide a smile

ByManya
Jun 29, 2024 11:30 PM IST

A video showing a beautiful memory, with the parents surprising their daughter at work, was shared on Instagram.

Most parents are usually the biggest supporters of their kids. A reel shared on Instagram shows the beauty of this relationship. It captures how a royal guard’s parents showed up at her workplace to extend their support. It is one such video that will leave you with a huge smile.

The image shows parents standing beside their daughter while holding a sweet sign. (Instagram/@edgargicana)
The image shows parents standing beside their daughter while holding a sweet sign. (Instagram/@edgargicana)

Instagram user Edgar S Gicana shared the video showing a family supporting their “little girl” during horse guard duty. The caption reads, “The King's Guard smiles when her mum and dad visit her on duty.”

Also Read: Russian vlogger records Indian in-laws’ vs her parents’ reaction to pregnancy announcement. Watch

The video shows the guard's parents holding a sign reading “Our little girl” while standing next to the on-duty guard. The audience lets out enthusiastic cheers and applause for the family. The daughter is trying her best to keep a straight face, but she ultimately lets out a quick smile. The reel ends with a pan shot of the audience, where you can see the parents smiling and taking pictures to celebrate their daughter’s achievement.

Take a look at the beautiful video here:

The reel has gained over thirty seven thousand likes and over two hundred comments. Here’s what the viewers had to say:

One commented “Parents! Happily embarrassing their children, the world over!” To which another responded with “Embarrassing, but with love!”

Another said “That look…’I'm gonna kill you later’, then the sneaky smile. Love it.”

Also Read: Elon Musk's ‘biggest piece of advice’ for to-be parent: ‘Be super careful about…’

One viewer said “Brave mum and dad in for a moan later from their girl but it's worth it to celebrate all proud and good moments.”

“Just love seeing proud parents. Really made me smile and seeing the daughter's face was a picture. Well done.” an individual commented.

Becoming a member of the Queen’s Guard or King’s Guard in the UK involves several steps and requirements. This young woman must have worked hard for her job but her biggest success must be seeing how proud her parents are of her.

News / Trending / Parents surprise their daughters during royal duty. Watch how she controls hard to hide a smile
