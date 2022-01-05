Pics show dog ‘practicing smiles before meeting people’. They’re adorable

There are times when people stand in the front of mirror to practice how to flash that perfect smile that will leave others impressed. Turns out, it’s not only humans who do that but some dogs love doing that too – or at least that is what this post about a very cute doggo suggests.

Originally posted on the dog’s personal Instagram page arang2o_o, the images won hearts after being re-shared by another Insta page.

“Practicing my smiles before meeting people,” they wrote while sharing the pictures. The images show the cute dog standing in front of a mirror.

Take a look at the post:

The pictures have been shared about an hour ago. Since being posted, the share has accumulated more than 16,000 likes and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also prompted people to post varied reactions.

“This hair cut is super cute,” wrote an Instagram user. “Cute,” posted another. “Happiest boi (or girl),” expressed a third. A few also posted heart emoticons to showcase their reactions.

