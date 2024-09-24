Planning for Coldplay in Abu Dhabi? Viral post explains how you can also get gourmet food, 3-star hotel

As Coldplay fans are desperately trying to secure tickets to watch the Grammy-winning band in Mumbai, a post suggesting a lavish trip to Abu Dhabi to watch the musicians perform has gone viral on social media. The British band will perform during its Music of the Spheres world tour in three shows on January 18, 19 and 21 in Mumbai next year.(REUTERS)

Balram Vishwakarma, who runs the popular meme page andheriwestshitposting on Instagram, shared a screenshot of the Coldplay ticket booking page and called out "black marketers" who are re-selling the tickets at exorbitant prices.

Instead of spending lakhs on the Mumbai show, the content creator suggested a round-trip to the Middle East to watch the band perform on January 11 at a marginally cheaper cost.

"Black marketers do realise right that for 180k a person can actually pay the visa fees, take a flight to Abu Dhabi, stay in a pretty kickass hotel for two nights, get gourmet meals, buy Coldplay tickets, come back home and still be left with 10k," he wrote, sharing a screenshot of the ticket booking page showing two tickets being sold for as high as ₹3.84 lakh for the band's performance of January 18 at the DY Patil Stadium.

In the post's caption, he provided a breakdown of the whole trip along with cost estimates for food, travel, hotels and even sightseeing.

"Flights: ₹22,000 (return), 3-star premium hotels: ₹35,000 (2 nights), Gourmet Meals at premium places: ₹20,000, Cigarettes and Alcohol: ₹15,000, Airport Transfers: ₹5,000, Abu Dhabi City Travel: ₹10,000 (very liberal estimate), Home to Mumbai Airport and back: ₹800, Visa: ₹3,000 (72-hour stay), Coldplay Tickets: ₹50,000 (assuming liberally the mid-tier tickets), Sightseeing: ₹10,000 (viewing decks, souvenirs, etc.)Total: ~ ₹170,000 ish, " the post read, detailing every expense including the cab fare from one's home to the airport.

The Instagram page also issued a warning to those re-selling the tickets and fishing for customers in the post's comment section. "If you try selling the ticket in the comment section, I will consider you a scalper and block your account right away before publicly shaming you," Vishwakarma wrote.

'Lounge tickets sold for ₹ 9 lakh'

The post, which has over 18,000 likes, was filled with users complaining about the high ticket prices.

"Wait till you find, the lounge tickets are sold for 9 lakhs each," one user wrote.

Another user said, "I don't know how but the cost was different every time you login, it showed 48k to me and to my partner 60k. Insane and shameful."

The British band will perform during its Music of the Spheres world tour in three shows on January 18, 19 and 21 in Mumbai next year. The band had last performed in 2016, making this their first show after a nine-year hiatus.