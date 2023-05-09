Redditor claims their 60-year-old professor is retiring from job because of ChatGPT

Artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot, ChatGPT has become the talk of the town ever since its release. People are testing its abilities and experimenting with what all this AI can do. However, at the same time, several people fear that this technology may take over their jobs. Fearing the same, recently, a Redditor claimed that their 60-year-old professor is retiring from his job because of ChatGPT. This post has sparked a discussion on the platform. A Redditor claimed that their professor is retiring because of ChatGPT.(Unsplash)

In a post made in the subreddit r/ChatGPT, a Redditor wrote, "My 60-something-year-old professor told the class he's retiring next year because of ChatGPT. His words, 'if there's a way for students to cheat and get away with it, they will do it.' He is not wrong, though. I wonder if other older professors will follow suit and feel defeated by this."

An individual wrote, "It's not a case of being defeated, I don't think. This guy has done his job and wants to put his energy into something else instead of spending his time chasing up lazy students who can't be bothered putting in the work required. He has better things to do." A second added, "GPT will not eliminate competition. When everyone is using GPT, the smart students are still better at asking questions and generating better prompts. The lazy ones are still not going to bother whatever tools you throw at them." A third posted, "Cheating can give you a degree, but it can not give you knowledge. Eventually, the students that developed their mind will be successful in the real world."