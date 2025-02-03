Rishi Sunak shares a moment of joy while playing tennis ball cricket during his visit to Mumbai

Former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s visit to Mumbai took an unexpected sporty turn on Sunday when he joined a game of tennis ball cricket at the renowned Parsee Gymkhana. Known for his love of cricket, Sunak wasted no time in stepping onto the field for a game, delighting onlookers with his participation. Rishi Sunak visited Mumbai and took part in a tennis ball cricket match at Parsee Gymkhana. (X/@RishiSunak)

Sharing the moment on social media, Sunak posted a photograph of himself holding a bat, surrounded by spectators. "No trip to Mumbai is complete without a game of tennis ball cricket," he wrote on X (formerly Twitter), capturing the essence of his visit in a simple yet engaging post.

Cricket enthusiast in action

Dressed in a white shirt, black trousers, and sports shoes, Sunak was seen facing deliveries with determination. The scene was a charming blend of politics and sport, with bodyguards, children, and even the ground maintenance staff watching on as the former Prime Minister embraced the spirit of the game. His playful stance was a far cry from the serious political persona he often carries.

Later, Sunak addressed the crowd at the anniversary celebrations of the gymkhana, expressing his admiration for the institution.

The legacy of Parsee Gymkhana

Established in 1885, the Parsee Gymkhana holds a special place in Mumbai's cricketing culture. With Sir Jamsetjee Jejeebhoy as its first president and Jamsetjee Tata as chairman, the club has been a nurturing ground for generations of cricketers. Its location along Marine Drive only adds to its prestigious legacy as a focal point for the city’s cricketing enthusiasts.

Before his visit to Mumbai, Sunak attended the Jaipur Literature Festival, where he was seen with Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy. A video from the event quickly went viral, showing Sunak greeting the crowd with folded hands, a gesture that captured the warm and respectful connection he shared with the audience.