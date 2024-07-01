Rolls-Royce Ghost breaks down on flooded road in Delhi. Internet says ‘Thar on the way to pull off’

A video of a luxury car stuck on a flooded road in Delhi has been doing the rounds on the internet, eliciting numerous reactions from people. The video shows a Rolls-Royce stranded in the middle of a flooded street with its hazard lights on as other vehicles pass by. Delhi: Rolls-Royce stuck on a flooded street with its hazard lights on. (Instagram/@donia_vlogs97)

“No matter the price of the car, the whole point of having a car is to be able to drive it whenever you want. It’s sad to see a Rolls Royce Ghost breaking down on the waterlogged roads of Delhi. The sadder thing is how the infrastructure is in the capital of India,” reads the caption to the video shared on Instagram.

The video opens to show a black Rolls-Royce Ghost stuck in the middle of a street in Delhi amid rainfall. As the video goes on, other vehicles can be seen passing by. A few people, whose two-wheeler broke down, were seen pulling them along the road using the handle. The video was made by a man driving a Maruti Suzuki car.

Watch the video right here:

Check out how people reacted to this video here:

“That guy bought a Land Rover Defender that same evening,” posted an individual.

Another added, “Rolls-Royce literally got Ghosted.”

“Thar on the way to pull off,” joked a third.

A fourth commented, “What’s the rated water wading capacity for these luxury cars? When cheap cars have no issues with this water depth….”

“It's a shame the car couldn't cope with water while others pass by easily. I wonder what is the point of buying such an expensive car,” expressed a fifth while tagging the official Instagram page of Rolls-Royce.

About Rolls-Royce Ghost

Rolls-Royce Ghost debuted in India in November 2022 and is priced between ₹6.95 crore to 7.5 crores. It has a redesigned chrome radiator grille, a modified air dam, new LED laser headlights with integrated LED DRLs, new LED tail lights, and a tuned rear bumper. The luxury car will also have electric opening doors, an illuminated dashboard, a starry headliner, numerous interior themes, configurable inserts, a 360-degree camera, active cruise control, and a Hi-Res Heads-Up Display on the inside (HUD).

Earlier, a Volvo XC60 was stuck on the waterlogged Delhi Road amid rainfall. The Instagram page, Car Crazy India, shared the video with the caption, “Not the cars you usually expect to get stuck on Delhi Roads, feat. Rolls-Royce Ghost and Volvo XC60 stuck on flooded Delhi roads.”

Like the Rolls-Royce, Volvo got stuck in the middle of the road, its hazard lights blinking as other vehicles passed by.