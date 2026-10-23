San Francisco startup Marathon Fusion claims it has turned mercury into gold

San Francisco startup Marathon Fusion claims it has turned mercury into real, stable gold. “Last month, we demonstrated high-rate alchemy: turning mercury into real, stable gold, beating CERN’s record by a factor of 10,” the startup said in a social media post on October 21. A San Francisco-based startup claims to have turned mercury into stable gold (Pexel)

The company said its production rate was 10 times a benchmark set by CERN in 2025, although it did not disclose how much gold it made.

“In 2025, we published a bold proposal to use fusion reactors for gold production.And now we’ve done it: Mercury transmuted into stable gold, using fusion neutrons, at 10x the record set by CERN in 2025,” Marathon Fusion said.

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In the post on X on October 21, Marathon Fusion wrote, "We've reduced alchemy to a series of difficult but tractable engineering problems." The company shared gamma-ray measurements that it said showed the presence of mercury-197 and gold-197 after irradiation.

The startup said it had also used fusion-generated neutrons to irradiate zinc and produce copper-64 and copper-67, radioactive isotopes that can be used in cancer diagnosis and targeted treatment.