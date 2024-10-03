Sean Diddy promises to 'ban women' from his house, take drugs tests if granted bail

In bid to be released from custody, troubled rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs has made yet another plea in front of a New York judge before the beginning of a sex trafficking and racketeering trial against him. Sean Diddy Combs presents the award for best collaboration of the year at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles.(Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

Diddy's lawyers submitted a plea in an appeals court seeking to overturn a New York judge's order to keep him in custody till his trial begins. In the appeal, the rapper's lawyers have stated that the music mogul has promised to ban women from entering his home and will undergo weekly drug tests. He also swore not to meet anyone who could be considered a witness or "co-conspirator" in the case if he is granted bail.

"Danger to community"

The plea states that no women other than his mother and the mothers of his children will be allowed inside his house. With this appeal, Diddy has filed a total of three pleas to get released from jail before his trial.

In the last two attempts, his lawyers proposed a $50 million bail package wherein he would also submit his passport and be under 24-hour surveillance.

But the appeal was rejected as the judge labelled the 54-year-old rapper as a “flight risk” and a “danger to the community”. (Also read: Sean Diddy tells kids to 'get comfortable' in resurfaced clip from his 'white party')

The case against Diddy

After a series of civil lawsuits against him over alleged sexual abuse, the US government launched a high-level investigation against Diddy after raiding two of his houses in Los Angeles and Miami.

He was charged with with sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution. The charges state that the rapper abused and forced women into participating in sexual acts against their will at his numerous parties and even at luxury hotels.

In the late 90s and early 2000s, the rapper hosted his highly-awaited "White Parties" which were attended by high-profile celebrities and Hollywood actors. But victims claimed, the parties were often locations of sexual abuse by the rapper and his guests.

The charges also mentioned that the rapper recorded sexual encounters, which he called "freak offs", and used the tapes to blackmail the victims and buy their silence. Diddy has pled not guilty to all the charges.

His next hearing will be held on October 9. (Also read: Inside Sean Diddy's notorious 'White Parties': Spiked drinks, drugs, forced sex)