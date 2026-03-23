Smart seats to WiFi tracking: Companies turn to new tech to monitor employees at work

Some companies in China have begun using new tracking systems to monitor employees’ movements, behaviour and online activity. According to a report by the South China Morning Post, these tools are being used especially in tech and advertising firms, raising concerns about privacy and workplace boundaries. Chinese law allows a degree of monitoring, particularly on work devices. (Unsplash/Representational image)

In one case reported by SCMP, a woman at a technology company in Guangzhou discovered a camera installed above her desk after she declined a business trip due to illness. She said she was earlier warned by her manager against using private group chats during office hours. When she checked the device’s storage card, she was shocked to find that it had recorded not just office activity but also content from her phone and computer, including messages and images.

In another instance, an employee in Hangzhou said that her company introduced “smart seats” capable of tracking heart rate, breathing patterns and sitting posture. She realised the extent of monitoring after a manager questioned her daily absence from her desk for 30 minutes each morning and warned her about a potential bonus cut. “It felt creepy and uncomfortable,” she said.

An advertising company in Fuzhou reportedly limited toilet breaks, requiring staff to clock in and out with fingerprint scans and fining those who exceeded the time. In another case, a start-up employee was dismissed, with the company citing surveillance footage and browsing history as evidence of misconduct, including social media posts and online shopping during work hours.

As monitoring increases, some employees are pushing back. Workers have reportedly begun using chat privacy tools, anti-tracking software and screen protectors to avoid being watched.

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Debate on privacy Meanwhile, experts say Chinese law allows a degree of monitoring, particularly on work devices. Companies often justify surveillance as a way to protect business secrets and prevent internal risks. In some cases, courts have also ruled that tracking browsing activity on office computers does not violate privacy, since the devices are meant for work.

However, legal experts caution that boundaries remain unclear. Employees must be informed about surveillance measures, and monitoring should not extend to private information unrelated to work.

Critics also argue that excessive surveillance may do more harm than good. Instead of boosting productivity, it can increase anxiety, erode trust and create a culture of constant scrutiny.

One online user said, “If companies do not want me dealing with non-work matters during office hours, they should also make sure work is not discussed outside office hours.”

“This sounds less like going to work and more like being in prison. If people are reduced to tools, it will eventually backfire on companies,” commented another.