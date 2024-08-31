Steve Jobs and Bill Gates’ resumes from when they were 18 resurface, go viral

X users often share old official records, newspaper clippings, or photographs that offer a glimpse into the past. The recent additions to that list are two resumes. The documents are of Steve Jobs and Bill Gates from when they were 18 years old. Expectedly, the post is taking people on a fascinating journey through time. The old resumes of the two big names in the tech world, Steve Jobs and Bill Gates, have amazed people. (File Photo)

Jon Erlichman shared two photos of the resumes. “Steve Jobs and Bill Gates’ resumes at age 18,” he wrote.

Jobs’ 1973 resume lists “electronics” and “tech” as his special abilities. Under “interests,” it shows ‘design engineering’ and ‘digital’.

Gates’ resume shows him applying for the position of “System Analyst or System Programmer.” He wrote the resume during his first year of college at Harvard.

With over one lakh views, the share has accumulated nearly 1,100 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the share.

What did X users say about these viral resumes?

“This is history, it’s fantastic,” wrote an X user. “This is fascinating,” added another. A third expressed, “Wow, this is just wonderful.” A fourth commented, “Simply, amazing.”

Steve Jobs, an American entrepreneur and co-founder of Apple Inc., revolutionised the personal computer industry. The leader was known for his technological prowess and his ability to inspire others. He died in 2011.

Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft and philanthropist, is known for his contributions to the world of personal computers and software applications. He also focuses on charitable works through the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

