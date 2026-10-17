Tesla fine print shows no guaranteed price or delivery timeline for new flying Roadster

Tesla is taking reservations for its newly revealed flying Roadster, but the fine print on its website cautions buyers that neither the final purchase price nor the delivery timeline is guaranteed. Tesla unveils its long-delayed Roadster nearly a decade after first revealing a next-generation version of its original electric sports ​car. (via REUTERS)

The price is only an estimate: Tesla stated, “Purchase Price. The estimated Purchase Price of the vehicle, if provided, is only an estimate. We are still working on what options, features and hardware the vehicle will have and so cannot confirm the exact price just yet. Your Purchase Price will ultimately be confirmed once you’ve configured your vehicle.”

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It indicates that, depending on the features Tesla decides to include in the new car, the price may increase at the time of delivery.

When will it be delivered? The reservation agreement clearly states that Tesla cannot guarantee when the final product will be delivered.

“Delivery. You understand that Roadster is still under development at the time you entered into this Agreement and so we cannot guarantee when your vehicle will actually be delivered.”

What else does the agreement say? Tesla explicitly stated that it does not hold reservation payments in an escrow or trust fund. Furthermore, customers will not earn any interest on the funds submitted for their deposit while awaiting production or delivery.

It confirmed that either the customer or Tesla can cancel the reservation at any time. In the event of a cancellation, Tesla promises a full refund of the reservation payment.

“The refund will be returned to the original form of payment. If the original account is no longer open or the funds are returned, Tesla will issue the refund via check in the name of the Reservation holder only.”

Furthermore, the electric car maker clarified that securing a spot in line does not allow buyers to resell or transfer their spot. “Your Reservation is not transferable or assignable to another party without our prior written consent.”

Where will you drive the flying car? While unveiling Tesla’s latest model, Elon Musk said that it uses technology from SpaceX and will “basically fly like a rocket”. The billionaire hosted a demonstration of the Tesla Roadster 2 at the SpaceX rocket development and testing facility in Texas.

However, when asked if it was street-legal, the Tesla CEO responded, “I’m not sure it’s necessarily legal in all jurisdictions.”

Under Tesla's terms, buyers can reserve the new vehicle with an initial deposit of ₹5,01,000, but must pay the remaining balance of ₹2,45,24,000 within 10 days to complete the reservation.