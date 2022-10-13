This duo's calisthenics garba performance has stunned the internet. Watch

Even though the Navratri celebration has passed, many people are still in the spirit of it. Some are still dancing to those tunes and celebrating them with their families. And the best part is many netizens post their fun videos on social media. Among these various videos, one clip that is doing rounds over the internet is of a duo who have mixed garba with calisthenics. For the unversed, calisthenics is a style of strength training that involves a variety of movements that work out the big muscles of the body. These exercises are frequently carried out rhythmically and by using basic tools.

In the post shared by Instagram user @simrankaurpurewal, you can see a duo performing a mix of calisthenics and garba. The woman is dressed in a red lehnga, while the man is decked in a kurta. Both of them are performing similar kind of movements over a bar.

Take a look at the duo performing calisthenics and garba here:

This video was shared over their Instagram page just a few days ago; since then, it has garnered 1.8 million views. The video also has more than 1,50,000 likes and several comments. Many users were stunned by their dance. One person wrote, "Superbly innovative! Mesmerizing!" Another person added, " Watched this more than ten times. Every time unimaginable." A third person added, "This is one of the best garba compilations this season. " "It looks like you guys are flying."