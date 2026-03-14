‘This is what ₹60,000 rent gets you in Bengaluru’: Couple gives a tour of their posh society

A couple in Bengaluru recently shared a video showing the facilities in their housing society, where they pay a rent of ₹60,000 a month for a 2BHK flat. The video offers a glimpse of the amenities available to residents. The couple shared a video of their society, full of amenities and open spaces, showing the lifestyle their rent provides. (@radhi.and.ekansh/Instagram)

In the video shared on Instagram, the couple gives viewers a full tour of their society.

The video was shared by Radhika and Ekansh, who work as product managers in Bengaluru.

In the video, the couple explains that the residential complex has 23 towers with wide spaces in between, creating an open and airy environment. “It almost feels like a waste, but that’s exactly why we love it,” they say.

The couple then walks across the ground, filled with trees, flowers, and greenery, with wide spaces where children can play, and festivals are celebrated regularly.

The tour then moves to the swimming pool area, which includes three pools, one for adults and two for children. The couple says that sometimes they visit the pool area on weekends, and it feels like staying in a resort.

“It feels like we are staying in a resort in Coorg,” they say.

Daily conveniences are just steps away: there are two grocery stores, two salons, a stationery shop, and an organic store, all within the society. Many of these also provide doorstep services.

The clubhouse has both indoor and outdoor spaces, alongside a full restaurant and bar. The couple mentions that it sometimes screens sports, turning the space into a mini sports bar.

Adding to the luxury, the society also features a guest hotel, which they admit they do not fully understand but find “cool.”

HT.com has reached out to the user for more details. This report will be updated when they respond.

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