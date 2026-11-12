US coffee chain makes CEO and top executives undergo two-week barista training

Running a coffee chain is not just about making decisions from a boardroom. At Dutch Bros, even the CEO is expected to know how to prepare the drinks served at its stores and interact with customers. The American coffee chain has put its top executives through a two-week training programme to give them a taste of what it is like to work behind the counter. CEO and top executives train as baristas. (LinkedIn/Christine Barone)

Dutch Bros CEO learns to make coffee and serve customers CEO Christine Barone, along with other senior executives, underwent a two-week bootcamp to learn the responsibilities of a 'broista', the company's term for its drink makers. The programme includes six shifts of hands-on training at its stores, where executives learn to prepare beverages, take orders and serve customers.

They also learn how to make some of the chain's popular drinks, including its Golden Eagle coffee, while ensuring that every order meets the company's standards for quality and consistency.

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Even the CEO is not spared when she gets something wrong. Employees are encouraged to point out mistakes during training, regardless of who is working alongside them.

Speaking to Fortune, Barone said employees were quick to correct her when she made mistakes. She described this as something she values about the company's culture, adding that she appreciates workers who care enough about customers to speak up, even when the person making a mistake is the CEO.

The training also ends with a test called 'Flow', which covers drink recipes, company history, store operations and workplace culture. Executives who fail to clear it have to take the test again.

Why Dutch Bros wants its leaders to work behind the counter The training is part of Dutch Bros' 'growth from within' approach, which encourages employees to learn the business at the ground level before moving into leadership roles.

Barone has also encouraged teams at the company's headquarters, including those working in marketing, to undergo the training. This is particularly important for employees involved in developing new drinks and promotional campaigns, as they get to see how their decisions affect the people working in stores.

The company also expects its store and market leaders to begin their careers on the coffee line. As they move into management roles, they already have an understanding of the challenges faced by employees and the experience customers expect.

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From a roadside coffee cart to a growing chain Dutch Bros was founded in 1992 by brothers Travis and Dane Boersma in Grants Pass, Oregon. What began as a small coffee pushcart has grown into one of America's largest coffee chains.

According to the company's investor information, Dutch Bros had 1,273 locations across 27 states as of September 2026.

As the company continues to expand, its training programme is one way of ensuring that senior executives remain connected to the work happening inside its stores.