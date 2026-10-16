US man flies himself to work after being inspired by viral video: ‘I got to do that’

As unbelievable as it may sound, flying is exactly what Colorado-based Jake Hutzler does once a week while going to work. He ditches the traditional transportation options, straps on a propeller to his back and flies to his workplace while listening to his favourite tune. Colorado-based Jake Hutzler flying himself to work. (Instagram/@jacob_hutzler)

What inspired him? Hutzler has loved flying since he was a kid, right from when his grandfather used to take him up in a small four-seat aircraft. He got a pilot’s license in college, but eventually he had to stop flying because of the high costs. Then, he came across a viral video that changed everything.

He recalled watching a video of a YouTuber who took his paramotor to McDonald's to pick up some food and ate it during his flight. “After I saw that, I was like, ‘I’m sold,’” he told AP. “I gotta do that.”

How does he prepare for his commute? In an Instagram post, shared earlier this year, he gave a quick look at what goes into getting ready to fly himself to work.

“A paramotor is basically a paraglider with a propeller backpack. You strap a motor and propeller to your back, launch on foot, and fly. I’m flying my Parajet Maverick paired with an Ozone Sirocco 3 18m wing. The Maverick is an absolute beast of a setup, and the Sirocco 3 gives me that perfect mix of speed, performance, and handling,” he wrote. He added, “Powered flight. No runway required. Just you and the sky.”

The video he posted shows him getting his gear ready and then running on an empty road. Once he is airborne, he flies towards his workplace while staying in touch with his colleagues. The clip ends with him landing at the airport.