Bart Air ‘flight attendants’ hand out snacks in hilarious viral prank video - Watch

Riders on a Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) train over the weekend got an unexpected treat - literally. A group dressed like airline cabin crew rolled a makeshift snack cart down the aisle of a Red Line car, handing out pretzels, hand wipes, and what looked like drinks. According to SF Gate, the videos blew up on TikTok and Reddit, drawing thousands of likes, reposts, and praise. Nobody knows exactly who pulled off the stunt, but it clearly looked planned. A group dressed like airline cabin crew rolled a snack cart in the red car of a Bay Area Rapid Transit.(Representative Image/Unsplash)

One of the videos, now sitting at over 86,000 likes, shows a woman in a navy blue flight attendant-style outfit pushing a cart labeled “Flight Attendants in Training.” She hands out snacks using silver tongs, while a soothing British voiceover plays in the background, spoofing an airline ad.

Also read: 'Right hand mein phone mat pakdo, GST lagta hai': Man's hilarious prank over fake tax rules goes viral

‘Thank you for flying Bart Air’

In another clip, shared on Reddit, a man in an ascot serves treats while another team member - red hair, big grin, and a mic in hand - delivers announcements over a small speaker.

“Thank you for cooperating with our wonderful flight attendants team,” the man says, before introducing the snack server as “a 10-year veteran of the force” and the woman as “dishonorably discharged from United Airlines,” SF Gate reports.

The attention to detail had some riders doing double takes. And for viewers online, it was the kind of chaos that makes perfect sense in the age of prank culture.

Commenters could not get enough. One TikTok user wrote, “I love weird people who are just trying to make other people smile.” Another simply said, “May the snack distribution service find us all.”

Also read: Who is Heston James? TikTok influencer arrested for viral pranks disrupting businesses

BART officials loved the joke

While the prank clearly violated BART’s no-food-or-drinks policy, officials were not mad over it. In fact, they were all for it.

“We think this is clever, fun and engaging. We love it. Videos like this showcase our clean and safe system and that riding BART is fun,” Alicia Trost, a BART spokesperson told SF Gate.

FAQs



Is eating allowed on BART trains?

No, eating and drinking are prohibited on BART trains.

Who pulled off the BART Air prank?

People behind the prank remain unidentified as of now.

Did BART respond to the prank?

Yes, BART officials praised the prank as clever and fun.

Was anyone fined or stopped?

No disciplinary action was reported.