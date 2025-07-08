What is ‘bathroom camping’? Why Gen Z finds refuge in restrooms for emotional escape

Some young people, especially from Gen Z, are turning to an unusual kind of escape: the bathroom. It’s not always about using the toilet. At work, at home, or even during social events, many just step into a stall to breathe, check TikTok, or sit quietly away from everything. The trend, now called “bathroom camping”, is gaining attention online. According to The New York Post, on TikTok, plenty of users say it’s become a surprising go-to form of self-care, a way to spend time alone and recharge. Representational image.(Unsplash)

More than just a toilet break

For many, the bathroom is the only place they feel completely alone: no demands, no distractions, no judgment. In one viral TikTok video, user Hendo explains, “Every time something gets overstimulating, whether I’m at a party or even just at home, I go to the bathroom to refresh.” He describes spending hours in the bathroom, not doing anything in particular - just thinking.

“There’s nothing going on in the bathroom. No windows. Just me and me,” he says, calling it a mental detox. He even encourages others to “invest in bathroom time” as a way to decompress.

As per The New York Post, the trend has resonated with thousands, with commenters joining in: “Omg I thought it was just me,” one wrote. Another added, “My bathroom is my comfort space - the first thing I check when I move.”

A coping mechanism or a red flag?

While many people see bathroom time as calming or even therapeutic, others say there’s more going on beneath the surface. Some TikTok users have talked about using bathrooms as the only place they felt safe during tough childhoods. One person said they used to hide there as a kid when their parents fought, because their room didn’t have a lock, but the bathroom did.

Others reportedly shared that it helps with PTSD, social anxiety, or panic attacks. One person even described overnight stays in the restroom during high-stress periods. Experts say this behaviour can signal mental health struggles, reports The New York Post.

Psychologist Cynthia Vinney noted in an article for Psycle Health that extended stays in the shower or bathroom can sometimes reflect symptoms of depression. “It may indicate underlying concerns,” she said.

Not everyone’s a fan

Not all feedback has been positive. People with urgent restroom needs have voiced frustration over stalls being occupied for non-bathroom reasons. “If you’re not using it and someone knocks, please let us in,” one commenter pleaded on TikTok. Others argued that lingering too long can be inconsiderate, especially in shared spaces at work.

FAQs

What is bathroom camping?

It’s the act of sitting in the bathroom for extended periods, not to use the toilet, but to relax, think, or escape stress.

Why do people bathroom camp?

Common reasons include anxiety, overstimulation, PTSD,and the need for privacy or calm.

Is bathroom camping a sign of mental health issues?

It can be, especially if done excessively. Experts say it may point to anxiety or depression in some cases.