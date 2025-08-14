Haley Kalil and boyfriend Kyle Vieira break up: What happened between the couple?

Haley Kalil, the social media powerhouse with millions of followers who goes by the name of Haleyy baylee on Instagram and Facebook, has announced that she has ended her relationship with Brazilian fashion model Kyle Vieira. Haley Kalil confirms breakup with Kyle Vieira.(YouTube/Haley Kalil)

The 33-year-old influencer, who boasts more than 23 million followers across TikTok and Instagram and was recently named to the TIME100 Creators list in July 2025, confirmed the news in a candid YouTube Shorts update.

“So I am officially single,” she announced, before addressing the way she views breakups in her life now. “Let’s talk about it. I feel like when people break up nowadays, there’s supposed to be like some big dramatic tell-all of all the ways that they screwed you over and wronged you. But I feel like the older that I get, my relationships aren’t ending like that anymore.”

“So then breakups become less about drama or like he wronged me, she wronged me, and more just about are we compatible for the rest of our life. So yeah, I’m single, but my ex is a lovely and incredible and amazing and kind person, and I have literally nothing bad to say about him. So that’s a really nice feeling,” Kalil further shared.

Haley and Kyle's relationship rundown

Haley and Kyle had been linked since early 2024, when she began sharing glimpses of their relationship on social media including a trip where Vieira met her father. Over the past year, the couple was spotted at many events, from the Gotham TV Awards on 2 June 2025, to the TIME100 Creators Launch Party on 10 July 2025, in New York City.

Vieira, the Brazilian fashion star, often accompanies Haley to parties and adds his own flavour to the couple's image.

She is married to former NFL offensive tackle Matt Kalil. They got married in 2015 and later divorced in 2022. Since then, she has been notable for putting together her own pieces about her romantic relationships.