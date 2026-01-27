‘I am no longer a US citizen’: Man explains why he decided to leave America

Renouncing American citizenship as a naturalised citizen is not a common move, yet for one tech founder, it represents the ultimate act of self-determination. He shared his immigrant success story, evolving through various industries before reaching the pinnacle of the tech sector. While he maintains that the US is one of the world's greatest places for transformation, he posts that the relationship between a citizen and a nation must provide a reasonable exchange of value. Having acquired multiple passports, he has determined that his future goals are better served outside the American system. The tech founder who gave up his US citizenship. (Instagram/@lifewithna)

“I’ve officially renounced my US citizenship. The US is one of the greatest places in the world where you can go from nothing to something,” entrepreneur Adam Nasir, who resides in Dubai, wrote.

He shared that he relocated to the US with his parents in 1996. "I remember my first job at McDonald's at 15, then evolving into different hustles. Selling iPods at Circuit City (before iPhones), working at a mall kiosk, Door to Door sales, flipping cars, flipping houses, then moving into the software game."

In the following lines, he explained the reason behind his decision. “At this stage of my life and in future stages predictively, the US no longer serves me.”

He continued, “Forever grateful to the United States and still embody the spirit of being American although I no longer hold an active passport.” In a video he posted, he shows holes in his US passport, indicating that his passport is void.