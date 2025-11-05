Key losers in 2025 US elections: Andrew Cuomo, Jack Ciattarelli, Winsome Earle-Sears and more

Zohran Mamdani defeated Andrew Cuomo to win the New York City mayoral race, while Abigail Spanberger has beaten Winsome Earle-Sears to become Virginia’s first female governor in history. On the other hand, Mikie Sherrill put Jack Ciattarelli in a fix to become New Jersey’s new governor. Independent mayoral candidate and former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has been defeated by Zohran Mamdani in the NYC mayoral race.(Getty Images via AFP)

As the US Elections 2025 come to a close, here is everything you need to know about the key losers so far:

Winsome Earle-Sears

Republican Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earle-Sears lost the Virginia gubernatorial race to Democrat Abigail Spanberger, who is also a former congresswoman and CIA officer.

Winsome Earle-Sears became the 42nd lieutenant governor of Virginia in 2022. In addition to a BA in English with a minor in Economics, she did an MA in Organizational Leadership.

According to The Washington Post, Earle-Sears received 42.4 per cent, or 1,410,250 votes, while Abigail Spanberger received 57.4%, or 1,908,090 votes, in the high-stakes election. Following her victory against Earle-Sears, Abigail Spanberger will now be the first woman to lead Virginia, BBC reported.

Jack Ciattarelli

Republican Jack Ciattarelli has lost the race for the governor of New Jersey to Democratic Rep. Mikie Sherrill. According to NBC News, Jack Ciattarelli has received 43.1 per cent, or 1,367,528 votes, while Mikie Sherrill has received 56.3 per cent, or 1,785,023 votes, as of now.

Jack, who was born and raised in the Borough of Raritan, holds an Accounting degree and an MBA from Seton Hall. Between 2011 and 2018, Ciattarelli represented the 16th legislative district in the New Jersey General Assembly.

Andrew Cuomo

Former governor (56th) of New York State, Andrew M. Cuomo, lost the New York City mayoral race to Democrat Zohran Mamdani. In 2006, Cuomo was elected Attorney General of New York.

Lindsey Boylan, a former New York government official who worked for Cuomo, accused the latter of sexual harassment in 2020, as per CNBC. Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Boylan said Andrew Cuomo “sexually harassed me for years”.

According to The New York Times, Andrew Cuomo, who contested as an independent, secured only 41.6 per cent, or 854,783 votes, against Zohran Mamdani.

John Reid

Republican John Reid was defeated by Ghazala Hashmi in the race for lieutenant governor of Virginia. He is popular for hosting a conservative talk show called the WRVA Morning Show in the US. Reid got 44.1 per cent or 1,486,813 votes in the Virginia lieutenant gubernatorial election.

