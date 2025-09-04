Luxury yacht worth nearly $1 million sinks minutes after launch, owner swims back to shore

Dolce Vento, a brand new luxury yacht worth nearly $1 million, sank into the waters off the coast of Zonguldak in northern Turkey’s Eregli district on Tuesday, only fifteen minutes into its maiden voyage. A video of the ship’s owner swimming back to shore after the approximately 85-foot boat submerged went viral on the internet, according to the New York Post. The boat sank 15 minutes into its maiden voyage.(Representative image/Unsplash)

Luxury yacht sinks in northern Turkey

The construction of the yacht had been completed at Med Yilmaz Shipyard, as per Superyacht Times. As the boat started to sink, passengers and crew members panicked.

They immediately jumped overboard, where the ship’s owner and the captain joined them. As per the NY Post, the yacht was approximately 85 feet in length and had cost around $940,000.

As the ship slowly plunged into the waters off the coast of Zonguldak, the shipowner and others gradually swam to shore, physically unharmed by the incident. The exact cause of the incident has yet to be revealed. Shipyard officials said technical inspections of Dolce Vento would be carried out soon.

Internet reacts to the Dolce Vento viral video

A video of Dolce Vento sinking went viral on the internet. Several users reacted to the clip on X, formerly called Twitter. “Who tf launches a yacht like this from the shore with wood planks?” a user wrote.

Meanwhile, one said the yacht was “unbalanced”.

Another said: “There is a zero per cent chance that boat is only 1M”

One account implied that the boat sank because it was made from cheap materials.

“If a yacht that size only cost $1M, then that explains why it sunk,” they wrote.

FAQs

What is the name of the luxury yacht that sank in Turkey’s Eregli district?

The luxury yacht that sank in Turkey’s Eregli district is called Dolce Vento.

Where was Dolce Vento completed?

The construction of Dolce Vento was completed at Med Yilmaz Shipyard in Ereğli, in the Zonguldak province.

How long did it take to build Dolce Vento?

It took five months to construct the yacht.

How much did it cost to build Dolce Vento?

The construction of Dolce Vento cost around $940,000.