‘That’s totally an iPhone, no cap’: 1937 painting sparks wild time travel claims

A painting from nearly 90 years ago has resurfaced on social media, sparking some wild time-travel theories. The painting, titled “Mr Pynchon and the Settling of Springfield” by Umberto Romano, depicts colonist and founder of Springfield, Massachusetts, William Pynchon. However, it is not the historic reference in the 1937 painting that has attracted people’s attention. Rather, it is a portion of the painting that shows a man looking at a rectangular object, which many claimed resembled a modern-day smartphone, that has created a stir online. Umberto Romano's 1937 painting that has created a stir online. (David Stansbury/United States Postal Service)

What did social media say? An individual posted, “But bro they’re covering up the flash, that’s totally an iPhone, no cap.” Another commented, “90 years ago time travel wt*”.

A third expressed, “I am fully convinced now. Nobody can convince me otherwise. To me, this is undeniable proof.” A fourth wrote, “It's a phone, an iPhone.”

There were some who joked about how the man went back in time and accidentally used the phone while being painted.

What is the object seen in the painting? It is most likely a hand mirror, a popular item at that period. A few social media users pointed out the same. Just like this individual who argued, “It’s either a hand held mirror or a weapon that he’s examining. Maybe a small bible. Many indigenous people could read European languages.”

Another joined, “It's probably just a pocket mirror.” A third added, “Thank you for reminding me what teachers said back in school. My brain got stuck on cell phone even though I knew there was another answer.”