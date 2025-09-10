What is an egg cleanse? TikTok star explains ‘traditional’ and ‘cultural’ practice

Egg cleansing rituals have gained significant popularity on TikTok. While many consider this to be yet another viral trend, it is believed to be a “traditional” and “cultural” practice aimed at eliminating negative energy, regaining the desired balance, and maintaining a peaceful life. Egg cleansing rituals are going viral on social media. Here is everything you need to know about them.(Representative image/Unsplash)

The process involves rolling a raw egg over a body so that it absorbs all the negative energy. It is believed that egg cleansing rituals also help deal with emotional issues and physical ailments. It is even claimed that practising it on a regular basis can help a person maintain spiritual cleanliness.

Bri Luna, founder of The Hoodwitch, recently shed some light on it, calling it “a very traditional Latin American cultural practice” in an interview with People.

Also read: Harry Potter set designer Stuart Craig dies at 83, JK Rowling calls him a ‘true visionary’

Dealing with negative energy

Luna went on adding, “The egg cleansing has always been believed to cleanse any negative energy that has been directed towards you. If you've been in a negative situation, a place where you're arguing a lot [or] you're having a lot of problems in your relationships, things like that — it's really for those around negative energy and negative environments.”

For Luna, practising this unique ritual has been an annual tradition. “I go every New Year,” she claimed, while disclosing that it has been her “tradition” with her mom, sister and friends. “I’ll go into the botánica and I’ll make sure that I’m getting cleansed,” the author of Blood Sex Magic: Everyday Magic for the Modern Mystic added. She also recommends following it regularly, even once every month.

Also read: The Rip trailer: Ben Affleck and Matt Damon unearth $20 million in Netflix thriller | Watch

The social media factor

Having her finger on the social media pulse, Luna talked about the significance and importance of egg cleansing rituals. She claimed that “It is a form of traditional cleansing” which is “most commonly done.”

The content creator also pointed out that one could find it “from people in Latin America.” She emphasized that egg cleansing rituals are essential to a particular person's “spiritual hygiene.”

FAQs:

What is an egg cleansing ritual?

An ancient spiritual practice used to remove negative energy, egg cleansing rituals are trending these days on social media.

What is the significance of egg cleansing rituals?

It is claimed that the egg cleansing rituals can play a key role in successfully dealing with emotional issues and physical trouble.