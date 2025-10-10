What to watch today? From The Substance to Freakier Friday, top titles to stream

Netflix, HBO, and other digital platforms have released a new line-up of content for audiences to watch from the comfort of their homes. From the critically acclaimed movies like The Substance and Freakier Friday to bringing back the classics like How to Train Your Dragon, streaming services have got it all. Here are some titles to watch this week. What to watch: From The Substance to Freakier Friday, top titles to stream this week

The Substance (HBO Max)

Demi Moore brings back her charm to the screens by portraying the role of Elizabeth Sparkles in The Substance. The Oscar-nominated movie is available to stream on HBO Max from October 10. The movie tells the tale of a fading actress who tries to look younger by injecting a mysterious serum after her boss fires her from an aerobics show. Margaret Qualley and Dennis Quaid also star in the film.

Lurker (MUBI)

When a young man named Matthew wishes to live his dream life, he meets with a rising musician and joins his entourage. Impressed with his newfound fame, Matthew vows to do anything to keep living that way. Lurker is out on MUBI. The film stars Théodore Pellerin in the lead role.

How to Train Your Dragon (Peacock)

This is the latest installment in the hit franchise of How to Train Your Dragon by Dean DeBlois. Mason Thames steps into the shoes of the lead character, who is not fond of killing flying creatures that the people of his community wish to battle. After hurting a dragon, whom he named Toothless, Hiccup forms a new bond with the creature by training it.

Freakier Friday (Prime Video)

Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis return to the comical franchise in Freakier Friday. The Disney movie is available on Prime Video and other digital platforms from this week. The sequel introduces new characters such as Harper and Lily, portrayed by Julia Butters and Sophia Hammons.

The Last Frontier (Apple TV+)

If you are looking for what to watch this weekend, The Last Frontier could be a good choice. Starring Jason Clarke and Dominic Cooper, the film is about everything that could go wrong on a plane. The plot follows a U.S. Marshal who has to protect the people in a nearby town before a flight goes down in flames. The movie is out on Apple TV+.

The Woman in Cabin 10 (Netflix)

Keira Knightley charms the audience in an Agatha Christie-style mystery movie. Her character, Laura Blacklock, boards a yacht to write an article. However, things take a major turn after she sees a passenger going overboard. When no one believes her, she has to risk her life to uncover the truth. The movie premieres on Netflix on October 10.

Ozzy: No Escape from Now (Paramount +)

Based on the life of the late musician, Ozzy Osbourne, No Escape from Now features the highs and lows in the life of the Prince of Darkness. The documentary, which is now available to stream on digital platforms, is executive-produced by Sharon Osbourne and also includes interviews from the late rock star himself.

Victoria Beckham (Netflix)

The fans of the Beckham family are in for a treat as Netflix brings the life of Victoria Beckham to the screens in the new limited series. The show gives the audience a glimpse into Victoria’s career, both as a member of the Spice Girls and as a fashion designer.

Vicious (Paramount +)

If you are wondering what to watch in terms of horror films, Dakota Fanning's new release could be an option. The movie revolves around Polly, who receives a mysterious box. Things turn horrific when the latter finds herself in a world where reality can be bent. The film also stars Kathryn Hunter and Rachel Blanchard, among others.

True Haunting (Netflix)

With Halloween just around the corner, Netflix added the perfect gift for the fans of horror-thrillers. True Haunting, which has hit the streamer this week, is the perfect crime docu-series to binge over the weekend. The show features two stories, which are told over the five episodes. The series is curated by James Wan, who is known for his work on projects like Saw, Insidious, and The Conjuring.

FAQs:

Q1. Where can The Substance be streamed?

Ans. The Substance will be available to stream on HBO Max.

Q2. Who plays the lead in Freakier Friday?

Ans. Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis play the lead roles in Freakier Friday.

Q3. When will How to Train Your Dragon stream on Peacock?

Ans. How to Train Your Dragon is available to stream on Peacock from October 10.