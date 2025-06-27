WWE Night of Champions 2025: Date, time, match card, how and where to watch

WWE is taking its next big event to Riyadh. The Night of Champions 2025 will take place at the Kingdom Arena in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, June 28. As reported by Marca, this is WWE’s second major international outing in June, coming on the heels of Money in the Bank. The spotlight now shifts to a night packed with tournament finals, championship matches and a blockbuster main event that promises fireworks. John Cena (R) celebrates with rapper Travis Scott after defeating Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship during WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium on April 20, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.(Getty Images via AFP)

John Cena vs CM Punk: Rivalry reignited, with everything at stake

John Cena and CM Punk are back in the ring together, and the stakes couldn’t be higher. Cena, holding the Undisputed Championship, has vowed to retire with the belt. “It would ruin wrestling,” he said, if that legacy were broken. Punk once criticized WWE’s Saudi shows. He now says he’s participating in the Riyadh event for his fans, Marca reported.

Their rivalry goes back to 2011. Now, the dynamic has shifted. Cena is set to retire from the WWE soon. Punk is now the crowd favorite. This clash could prove to be a definitive end to their long-held animosity.

Tournaments reach their peak

Two key matches will decide the new King and Queen of the Ring. Cody Rhodes will take on Randy Orton in a final that’s as personal as it is professional. The pair have been allies, rivals, and everything in between-making this bout one to watch.

On the women’s side, Asuka faces Jade Cargill. It’s experience versus momentum. Cargill has been rising fast in recent months, but Asuka’s record in big matches speaks for itself. Both winners are expected to head straight into the SummerSlam conversation.

WWE Night of the Champions: Date, time, where to watch

The event will stream live on Peacock for U.S. viewers on Saturday, June 28, starting at 1:00 pm ET.

WWE has stacked the card with high-stakes bouts. Jacob Fatu will defend the United States Championship against Solo Sikoa. With the Bloodline storyline still playing out, this match could have serious implications for what comes next.

Then there’s the Street Fight between Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez-two powerhouse women with no love lost. Their physical style guarantees this won’t be a technical bout, but it might just steal the show.

In another key match, Sami Zayn faces Karrion Kross. Their clash brings together two very different personalities, and it’s expected to be a tense one.

Full match card:

WWE Undisputed Championship: John Cena (c) vs CM Punk

King of the Ring Final: Cody Rhodes vs Randy Orton

Queen of the Ring Final: Asuka vs Jade Cargill

United States Championship: Jacob Fatu (c) vs Solo Sikoa

Street Fight: Rhea Ripley vs Raquel Rodriguez

Singles Match: Sami Zayn vs Karrion Kross

