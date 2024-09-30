'Utter madness': Man grabs massive rattlesnake barehanded in chilling video. Watch

It’s no secret that most people harbour a deep fear of snakes. While a small number of people are fascinated by these slithery creatures, even keeping them as pets, the majority prefer to keep a safe distance. But for those who shudder at the sight of a snake, we dare you to watch this viral video that’s taking the internet by storm. In viral video, a man grabbed a massive rattlesnake barehanded.(Instagram/nickthewrangler)

In the terrifying clip, a man can be seen grabbing a massive Western Diamondback rattlesnake with his bare hands. The moment has left social media users divided between awe and disbelief.

The viral clip that dares you to watch

The now-viral video was shared on Instagram by Nick the Wrangler, a well-known wildlife enthusiast. His bio states his mission: “To inspire and be a voice for our animals!” The video has amassed over four lakh views and an overwhelming number of reactions.

In the footage, the content creator fearlessly approaches the giant rattlesnake, expertly gripping its tail and lifting the venomous creature into the air. His calm demeanour in the face of danger is enough to give anyone goosebumps.

For most people, this is the stuff of nightmares. But Wrangler seems completely at ease as he handles the snake, leaving many viewers questioning his sanity.

Watch the clip here:

Internet reactions pour in

Naturally, the internet had a lot to say about this heart-pounding encounter. Comments ranged from sheer terror to stunned admiration.

Some viewers were left horrified, while others admired the man's confidence in handling the reptile. One user commented, "I can’t believe he just did that. My worst nightmare!" Another added, "He must have nerves of steel. I wouldn’t go near that thing." Meanwhile, a third said, "How does he do it? This man has a death wish." But not everyone was alarmed. One commenter expressed admiration, stating, "What an incredible person! The way he handles them is amazing." Another quipped, "Nope, I’ll stay behind the screen, thank you very much." A comment echoed the sentiment: "I’m impressed but also terrified at the same time!"

Not first daring encounter

This isn't the first time the wildlife enthusiast has stunned viewers with his fearless behaviour around reptiles. In another video, he can be seen handling a 12-foot-long king cobra, even going as far as kissing the snake’s head before posing with it.

Watch the clip here:

Scary, isn't it?