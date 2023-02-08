Video of a tiger crossing a busy road has the Internet worried for the wildlife

In the recent past, several incidents have been reported when wildlife and humans came too close. Several videos show animals crossing busy roads, roaming the streets, and even entering homes. These incidents have become alarming and can be dangerous for both animals and humans. Recently, Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda took to Twitter and shared a similar incident. He also highlighted how the development has affected wildlife.

In the video that the IFS officer shared, you can see a tiger waiting to cross a busy road. As the tiger waits at one side, two trucks can be seen crossing each other on the road. Once the traffic is clear, the tiger carefully crosses the path. The video was shot by a person sitting inside a car and witnessing the scene.

In the post's caption, the IFS officer wrote, "This is how far the 'development' has taken our wildlife. "

An individual in the Twitter comments section said, “We have capture their place and now they have no space to live and survive.” Another person wrote, "It's not the tiger crossing the road. It's we who have crossed the jungles, their habitat, and their environment. We need to limit & mark our boundaries well." "Situation needs to be tackled from now itself. Otherwise, we may have to face a serious crisis," said a third.