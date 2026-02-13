Watch: Elderly Kerala woman stands in front of moving scooter on footpath, forces rider back onto road

In a powerful display of civic responsibility, a brave elderly woman in Kozhikode, Kerala, has become a viral sensation after firmly standing her ground against a traffic violator. Encountering a scooter rider attempting to bypass traffic by using the pedestrian footpath, she refused to budge, physically blocking his path. With a firm hand and a clear message, she directed him back toward the road, refusing to let him pass until he complied. An elderly woman in Kerala confronting a rider driving on a footpath. (Screengrab (Facebook))

Kerala Motor Vehicles Department shared the now-viral video on Facebook. They urged social media to help them identify the woman whose gesture has drawn widespread praise online.

The video shows a man on a scooter illegally veering onto the footpath to avoid congestion. The elderly woman firmly stands in front of the rider, refusing to let the driver continue riding on the footpath.

Multiple times, he even tries to squeeze through a narrow gap beside the footpath, but the saree-clad woman physically blocks his way. At one point, she also takes out her phone, probably to record the moment, capture the rider’s license plate number, or report him to the authorities.

Finally, she wins as the rider gets off the footpath to join the incoming traffic. The video ends with the woman holding up a thumbs-up and smiling.