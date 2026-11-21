Five years is an agonisingly long time for a family to search for a missing loved one and long enough for a person’s appearance to change dramatically. Yet an innovative use of artificial intelligence (AI) by a Uttar Pradesh Police constable recently bridged that gap, helping trace and safely recover a woman who had been missing for nearly half a decade. Using old photos to generate a current likeness, the officer’s creative approach led investigators to another state, which ended in a safe recovery. Praising the effort, top police officials have announced special rewards for the constable behind the breakthrough. UP Police shared a collage showing the constable and the AI-generated image he created. (X/@Uppolice) more

Sharing details of the operation on X, the department applauded the officer's initiative and ingenuity. In a translated post, the UP Police wrote, “The power of technology, the dedication of the khaki!”

Also Read: Two separate scares, two happy endings: Gurugram cops reunite missing children with their families

“A cash award of ₹5,000 has been announced for Constable Vijay Pandey, posted at Babhani Police Station in Sonbhadra, for his outstanding work in identifying a woman who had been missing for nearly five years with the help of AI technology and helping secure her safe recovery from Rajasthan.”

“The award was announced by the Director General of Police, Uttar Pradesh, Shri Rajiv Krishna. Superintendent of Police, Sonbhadra, also honoured Constable Vijay Pandey with a certificate of appreciation and a cash award of ₹2,100.”

With no recent photographs available to guide the search, Pandey turned to generative AI tools to bridge the five-year gap.

Outlining how he reconstructed the woman's present-day appearance, the department explained, “Using the woman’s childhood photo and photographs of her family members, Constable Vijay Pandey created a potential image of her at her current age with the help of ChatGPT and Google Gemini AI, which proved instrumental in identifying her.”

Also Read: Delhi Police to deploy AI-enabled smart glasses

The department continued, “Based on this, the woman, who had been missing for nearly five years, was safely recovered from the jurisdiction of Hamirwas Police Station in Churu district, Rajasthan.”