Who is Buck? New Zealand bank’s sheep mascot becomes target of explicit memes

The state-owned financial institution unveiled a new green-wooled and brown-eyed mascot. A video shared on social media showed the AI sheep riding a bus, drinking coffee, and even getting a haircut.

When New Zealand Kiwibank launched Buck, a bright green AI sheep designed to promote its services, it expected a cute and memorable marketing campaign. Instead, the mascot became a target for explicit internet humour and NSFW memes.

Things, however, took a dark turn quickly. It started with a confronting tweet that went viral, gaining millions of views. A social media user shared a post sexualising the mascot.

Unsurprisingly, Kiwibank was not happy with Buck’s sudden fame. The bank filed a series of copyright claims trying to stop people from using its mascot as the subject of NSFW memes.

Bank addresses controversy: Following the row, the bank shared another AI video addressing the controversy. “There’s been some stuff made about me – put on the internet. And if you saw what I had seen, you’d be shocked,” the AI sheep says in the video, adding, “Like, really, really shocked.

“You know what really ruffles my fleece? This happens a lot, OK? It happens to a lot of people. It could happen to someone you know – someone that it really affects.”

Alongside the video, the bank wrote on Instagram, “Jokes aside... the internet can be a weird place.”

The post added, “Buck was created by Kiwi VFX artists and this video uses AI editing tools to animate her movements. She is voiced by a Kiwi actress. Shot on location in Auckland, New Zealand.”