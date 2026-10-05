Woman allegedly caught stealing ghee and refined oil from Noida's DLF Mall of India
The incident allegedly took place at the Le Marche store inside DLF Mall of India, Noida.
A woman was allegedly caught stealing ghee and refined cooking oil from a store at DLF Mall of India in Sector 18, Noida, with a 30-second video of the incident going viral on social media.
The video shows the woman walking out of the store while covering her face. Two female security guards can be seen taking her away, while a man, purportedly from the store, is heard accusing her of stealing.
The woman had allegedly stolen a few things from the same store several times over the past month. Her alleged activities were reportedly captured on CCTV, and she was caught when she returned to the store.
The video was shared on Reddit with the caption, “A woman was caught red-handed stealing ghee and refined cooking oil at DLF Mall in Noida.”
The post further claimed that CCTV footage showed the woman allegedly stealing from the same store several times over the past month. It also questioned what could have driven her to steal the grocery items.
“She appears to be from a respectable family… but what could possibly drive someone to steal ghee and cooking oil?” the caption read.
HT.com could not independently verify the allegations made in the social media post or the authenticity of the video.
What police said
According to reports, the incident took place at the Le Marche store inside DLF Mall of India.
The DLF outpost in-charge reportedly said a dispute had arisen over goods allegedly being taken without payment. However, the woman later paid the bill, following which both parties reached an agreement and the matter was resolved.
Police said the woman left the mall after making the payment. No case has been registered so far.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORBhavya Sukheja
Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat.Read More