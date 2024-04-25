 Woman claims she was ‘unfairly judged’ for her face and neck tattoos at job interview | Trending - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Woman claims she was ‘unfairly judged’ for her face and neck tattoos at job interview

ByTrisha Sengupta
Apr 25, 2024 11:43 AM IST

A woman took to TikTok to vent her frustration after not being selected for a job and claimed she was rejected because of the tattoos on her face and neck.

A woman’s claim that she was rejected from a job interview for her tattoos has gone viral. She took to TikTok to share that she was not selected for a role in the American department store chain TJ Maxx because of the visible tattoos on her face and neck.

The image shows Ash Putnam, who claimed she was rejected from a job because of her face and neck tattoos. (Instagram/@ashxobrien)
The image shows Ash Putnam, who claimed she was rejected from a job because of her face and neck tattoos. (Instagram/@ashxobrien)

Ash Putnam shared her frustrations in the video, which has gathered more than seven million views, reported the Metro. According to the outlet, there were very few who supported her, as most people tried trolling her, calling the tattoos “scary and demonic”. Some argued that her body modifications would “scare” kids and suggested she try getting a job at a “tattoo parlour or a piercing studio”.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

“I applied for a job at TJ Maxx a few weeks ago and they denied my application. They couldn’t even call me, they just sent me some automated email,” Putnam told Mirror.

"I went in today and was like, ‘So what was the reason why I didn’t get hired?’ She was like, ‘Oh you just don’t have enough experience there were candidates that had more experience than you’. I asked her if it was about my tattoos obviously because I know a lot of places don’t like tattoos. She said that wasn’t the reason, I don’t feel like that’s true but whatever I will leave it at that,” she added.

Also Read: Job applicant gets rejected in just 3 minutes, expresses frustration with the UK job market

"I absolutely do think it’s about my tattoos because apparently my tattoos are demonic and scary to a lot of people. TJ Maxx did not say this to me – that’s just a lot of the comments I’ve gotten on my video. People are being extremely hateful on my TikTok saying I should work at a circus or Halloween stores", she further commented.

Presently, she works as an Uber Eats driver. She also earns from sites like TikTok and OnlyFans.

Do tattoos affect your chances of getting hired?

"Tattoos can make a big impact on how a candidate is perceived,” founder and CEO at Ignite SEO, Adam Collins, told Business Insider. "I wouldn't say that tattoos make or break an interview because it depends on the role. A candidate applying to be an account manager for our clients and is supposed to speak to our clients directly should definitely appear trustworthy and clean-cut, so face and neck tattoos would affect that,” he added.

He further explained that if someone is not working directly with clients and is associated with technical or operational roles, then most of the time, "it's not a big deal”.

Also Read: 'Reeks of desperation': Ex-CTO rejects job applicant for ‘offer shopping’. How the Internet reacted

Career coach Michelle Enjoli shared that the type and placement of the tattoos may matter during a job search. “Tattoos are personal and typically represent something for that person,” she said. “People represent companies, and therefore, if a tattoo represents something that a company would not want to be associated with, it can definitely be an issue for a hiring manager,” she added.

Enjoli further said that Putnam’s tattoos would be considered "extreme" and seem like a “big part of her identity”.

Justina Raskauskiene, HR lead at Omnisend, said, "Discriminating against those people (tattooed) would mean missing out on some talented people in the industry." Raskauskiene added that candidates having tattoos are becoming more and more common.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral Video, Photos from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Trending / Woman claims she was ‘unfairly judged’ for her face and neck tattoos at job interview
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On