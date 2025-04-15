Woman driving MG Astor in Maharashtra hits traffic cop with car: 'Reckless behaviour'

An undated video circulating on social media has sparked widespread outrage, showing a woman in Maharashtra slowly pushing a traffic police officer with her MG Astor. The exact location of the video that surfaced on Reddit has not been verified. The incident reportedly took place in Maharashtra. (Reddit/@Chilly-777)

The footage begins with the traffic police officer standing in front of the car, attempting to prevent it from moving forward. Despite his presence, the driver inches the vehicle ah]ead, visibly forcing the officer to step back. The officer can be heard telling someone, “Video bna,” urging them to record the act, likely as evidence of the misconduct.

While the circumstances leading up to the incident remain unclear, the act has drawn strong reactions online.

Take a look at the video:

Many users expressed concern about the growing instances of motorists disregarding traffic rules and challenging the authority of the police.

One Reddit user commented, “We need stricter laws to deter such reckless behavior on the road.” Another added, “My mom has cautioned me to stay away from this kind of dangerous women.” A third wrote, “License udao iss mahila ka. She's for the streets…”

A user wrote, “She is not getting arrested so I don't think lady constable rule is applicable in this situation. .... But chalta hai, Feminism hai”]

This incident is the latest in a string of similar episodes involving reckless driving captured on video. Earlier, a video from Delhi went viral showing a luxury SUV driver dragging a constable on the bonnet after being flagged for a violation. The video that went viral showed a shocking incident where two traffic police personnel on duty were allegedly hit by a car and dragged for nearly 20 metres in southwest Delhi on Saturday, according to a report by news agency PTI.

A case was registered under sections related to attempt to murder and obstructing the duty of a public servant.

Police said they had identified the vehicle owner and were preparing to arrest the individual soon.

The incident occurred at the Ber Sarai traffic light near Vedant Deshika Marg. The crime came to light after the Kishan Garh police station received a PCR call reporting that a car had hit the police personnel and fled the scene.

