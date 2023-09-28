Woman protects child after bear crashes family picnic

A terrifying video that has gone viral on social media shows a woman protecting a child after a black bear crashed their family picnic. The incident took place in Mexico's Chipinque Ecological Park in the state of Nuevo León. Since the video was shared, it has left many people horrified. Snapshot of the bear crashing the family picnic. (X/@crazyclipsonly)

The video captures the beast chowing down on tacos and enchiladas within inches from people, sitting frozen on a bench in the park. As the clip goes on, the bear even comes close to the woman and sniffs on her. Then it moves over the table where another person is sitting completely frozen. Finally, towards the end, the bear jumps down and goes away. (Also Read: Bear barges into California home, hogs on plum sauce and mangoes)

This clip was originally shared on TikTok, however, now it has made its way to various social media platforms.

Watch the video of the black bear crashing the family's picnic here:

This post was shared on September 27. Since being posted, it has been viewed more than nine lakh times. The share also has over 4,000 likes. Many took to the comments section of the post to share their views on the viral video. Several expressed how scary the incident was.

Check out what people are saying about the video here:

An individual wrote, "Kudos to the mom, staying calm and holding her kid tight, and still trying to protect him from seeing the scene."

A second said, "They are lucky, the Bear not doing any harm to them at least."

"That’s an adolescent black bear, I’d be more worried about momma bear lurking around and not liking the family being so close," shared another. (Also Read: Bear sits in human-like posture inside pool, video goes viral)

A fourth commented, "It looks like a cub, yet I would be backing away slowly while the bear is occupied and eating."

A fifth added, "Okay, but how did they remain calm? I could never."

What are your thoughts on this video?

