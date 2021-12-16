Home / Trending / Woman sees her cat outside and brings him in, then this happens. Watch
“Yah. That happens with cats,” wrote an Instagram user while reacting to the video involving a woman and her pet cat.
The image shows the cat that the woman brought inside taking a nap.(Instagram/@nieves_mh)
Published on Dec 16, 2021 11:55 AM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

Cat videos are fun to watch. Generally, those videos showcase different antics of the felines. However, turns out, some videos involving cats can be funny even if they show the animals not doing anything other than sleeping – or at least that is what this hilarious video suggests.

The video is shared on the Instagram page nextdoor with the caption “She has two cats now.” The clip, originally posted on TikTok, opens to show a cat peacefully sleeping on a chair. The text appearing on the screen explains “So I saw my cat outside and brought it in.” It is what the video shows next has now left people chuckling. We won’t give away everything, so take a look at the video.

The video has been posted a day ago. Since being shared it has gathered nearly 3,200 likes. The post has also prompted people to share various comments.

“This happened to my family. We kept both of them and named the other cat stranger lol,” wrote an Instagram user. “Awww!” shared another. “Yah. That happens with cats,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

