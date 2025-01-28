Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jan 28, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Woman transforms pain into beauty, crafts paper stars during her stay in mental hospital. Video

ByMahipal Singh Chouhan
Jan 28, 2025 12:40 PM IST

A woman found solace in crafting paper stars during her stay in a mental hospital.

A moving story of a woman finding solace through crafting paper stars during her time in a mental hospital has deeply resonated with millions online. Shared by Instagram user Sophie Puchulu, her heartfelt video documents her therapeutic journey and has garnered over 19 million views.

A woman found comfort and healing by crafting paper stars during her time in a mental hospital. (Instagram/squishiesophie)
A woman found comfort and healing by crafting paper stars during her time in a mental hospital. (Instagram/squishiesophie)

(Also read: Mental health study confirms what many already suspected: Indian women are more stressed than men)

A unique coping mechanism

In the video, Sophie reveals how creating paper stars became her way of coping with challenging times. “When I was in the mental hospital, the only thing I did was make paper stars,” she begins. Sophie recalls spending 12 to 16 hours daily folding paper into tiny stars, an act that gave her a sense of purpose and calm.

She also shares a tender memory of a young fellow patient, a little girl who silently pocketed some of her stars while sitting beside her. “I kept making them anyway,” Sophie reflects, highlighting the quiet connection she built with others during her stay. Even after leaving the hospital a week later, she continued her craft with unwavering dedication. “I made them until my fingers were sore, and then I made more.”

A testament to resilience

The video ends with Sophie showing a massive pile of stars, representing three weeks of effort and resilience. “Every single one is a paper star,” she says, her quiet strength leaving a lasting impression on viewers.

Watch the clip here:

Sophie's journey of turning emotional pain into a creative outlet struck a chord with many, sparking heartfelt reactions from social media users.

(Also read: ‘Do not sacrifice your mental health for your job’: Woman slams toxic corporate culture)

Social media reactions

The comments section of her video became a hub of love and support. One viewer praised her for transforming her pain into something beautiful, writing, “This is art born out of resilience.” Another commented, “Those stars are proof of your strength and creativity. Truly inspiring.”

Several users expressed how deeply her story touched them, with one remarking, “This made me tear up. Your stars symbolise so much more than words can express.” Another noted, “The little girl pocketing your stars says so much about human connection, even in silence.”

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
See More
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 28, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On