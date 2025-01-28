Woman transforms pain into beauty, crafts paper stars during her stay in mental hospital. Video

A moving story of a woman finding solace through crafting paper stars during her time in a mental hospital has deeply resonated with millions online. Shared by Instagram user Sophie Puchulu, her heartfelt video documents her therapeutic journey and has garnered over 19 million views. A woman found comfort and healing by crafting paper stars during her time in a mental hospital. (Instagram/squishiesophie)

A unique coping mechanism

In the video, Sophie reveals how creating paper stars became her way of coping with challenging times. “When I was in the mental hospital, the only thing I did was make paper stars,” she begins. Sophie recalls spending 12 to 16 hours daily folding paper into tiny stars, an act that gave her a sense of purpose and calm.

She also shares a tender memory of a young fellow patient, a little girl who silently pocketed some of her stars while sitting beside her. “I kept making them anyway,” Sophie reflects, highlighting the quiet connection she built with others during her stay. Even after leaving the hospital a week later, she continued her craft with unwavering dedication. “I made them until my fingers were sore, and then I made more.”

A testament to resilience

The video ends with Sophie showing a massive pile of stars, representing three weeks of effort and resilience. “Every single one is a paper star,” she says, her quiet strength leaving a lasting impression on viewers.

Sophie's journey of turning emotional pain into a creative outlet struck a chord with many, sparking heartfelt reactions from social media users.

Social media reactions

The comments section of her video became a hub of love and support. One viewer praised her for transforming her pain into something beautiful, writing, “This is art born out of resilience.” Another commented, “Those stars are proof of your strength and creativity. Truly inspiring.”

Several users expressed how deeply her story touched them, with one remarking, “This made me tear up. Your stars symbolise so much more than words can express.” Another noted, “The little girl pocketing your stars says so much about human connection, even in silence.”