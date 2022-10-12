Yuzvendra Chahal's Instagram pics with Virat Kohli, KL Rahul in Perth go viral

Indian cricket players have arrived in Australia in preparation for the forthcoming T20 World Cup. Before facing Pakistan on October 23 at the legendary Melbourne Cricket Ground to begin the Super 12 portion of their campaign, the Men in Blue will play four exhibition games. On October 10 in Perth, India and Western Australia will play their first exhibition game. And the members of team India who are extremely loved and celebrated throughout the country, can often be seen enjoying these days in Perth, Australia. And that is exactly the case in a recent share by cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal. One also gets to see cricketers Virat Kohli and KL Rahul respectively - in the two photos that have been shared by Chahal on his Instagram page.

Chahal is known to post various things ranging from sports to his life on his verified page that has over 8.2 million dedicated followers on it. He has shared these photos with a caption that is also a pun and it reads, “What a Perth-fect day!” The caption is complete with three adorable emojis of a Koala bear, ocean waves and the sun.

Watch the video right here:

These images have received more than 2.3 lakh likes after being shared just over an hour ago. There are indeed a tonne of comments from both fans and followers.