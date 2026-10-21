Zohran Mamdani joins Indian community to perform Garba in New York

Footage shared online shows the 35-year-old dancing along with dozens of women who were dressed in festive Indian wear. Zohran Mamdani himself wore his signature black suit, with an Indian-style scarf on top.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani joined Navratri celebrations in New York last night, where he performed the Garba along with members of the Indian diaspora. The Indian-origin leader was given a rousing welcome at the Navratri event, with people clamouring to take pictures with him.

As mayor of New York City, Zohran Mamdani had spoken about the festival of Navratri in an X post last week.

“This week, our Hindu neighbors celebrate the Goddess Durga during the festival of Navaratri,” wrote Mamdani on X. “Our neighbors will dance Garba, venerate the Goddess Durga with Sindur Khela, receive Tika from elders, set up Golu in their homes, and so much more,” he had written.

More about Zohran Mamdani Mamdani is the son of Indian filmmaker Mira Nair and Ugandan academic of Indian origin, Mahmood Mamdani. Through his father’s side, Mamdani can trace his ancestry back to Gujarat.

Late last year, he defeated Andrew Cuomo to become the 112th mayor of New York City. He was 34 at the time, and scripted history by becoming the first-ever Muslim mayor of NYC.

He is a member of the Democratic Party and the Democratic Socialists of America.

Mamdani had run a highly-visible campaign in the mayoral race, partly on the back of his mother’s filmmaking credentials to produce high-quality and engaging videos. In one video, he addressed voters in Hindi and referenced Bollywood movies to appeal to the Indian diaspora in New York City.

During his campaign, he was frequently spotted out and about to meet his voters. He has continued the practice since being elected, and was called the “Everywhere Mayor” in a profile by The New Yorker for his frequent public appearances.

(Also read: ‘Mayor Mamdani’: New Yorkers celebrate Zohran Mamdani’s stunning ascent to NYC mayor)