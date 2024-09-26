Zomato agent walks in torrential Mumbai rains to deliver orders after bike breaks down

A Zomato delivery agent braved Mumbai’s torrential rainfall on foot to deliver orders after his bike broke down on Wednesday. Rahat Ali Khan has earned much appreciation for going the extra mile to do his job despite facing the double whammy of heavy rainfall and a broken bike. The Zomato agent delivered two orders by walking in the rain (Representational image)

Mumbai witnessed torrential rainfall on Wednesday, leading to severe waterlogging and traffic congestion in parts of the city. People in some offices were left stranded until the water level receded, while cab fares skyrocketed as others tried to make their way home amid the chaos.

In the midst of this, Zomato delivery agent Rahat Ali Khan delivered two orders on foot. Zomato customer Swati Mittal shared a note of appreciation for Khan on the social media app Threads.

“We ordered food and Rahat’s bike broke down and that man walked to two different locations and finished his delivery in this heavy rain all drenched!” She wrote on Threads.

Acknowledging her privilege as she thanked Khan, the Zomato customer added: “We should really support delivery staff who are on the streets in heavy rains making our lives convenient. It’s a privilege! Thank you Rahat!”

Take a look at the post below:

While many in the comments section praised Swati for highlighting the Zomato partner’s dedication, others criticised her for ordering food at a time of heavy rainfall and asked whether she had tipped the agent.

“He is really working hard for his family. I hope one day he will get his reward from karma,” wrote one commenter. “Support them by not ordering on the app during heavy rains,” another said.

Responding to one person who asked whether she gave a tip to the Zomato delivery executive, Mittal said: “Absolutely. Goes without saying. Just didn’t advertise what I did for him. It was just a thank you post of gratefulness for his effort.”

Vehicular and rail traffic in Mumbai resumed Thursday after heavy rains battered the city on Wednesday, inundating low-lying areas, halting local trains in their tracks and forcing the diversion of at least 14 incoming flights.

