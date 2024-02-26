 Zomato joins viral ‘pani mein gayi’ trend after customer orders ‘1 fish fry’ | Trending - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Trending / Zomato joins viral ‘pani mein gayi’ trend after customer orders ‘1 fish fry’

Zomato joins viral ‘pani mein gayi’ trend after customer orders ‘1 fish fry’

ByArfa Javaid
Feb 26, 2024 12:03 PM IST

An individual responded to Zomato’s tweet on the viral ‘ek machhli pani mein gayi’ trend with, “Let’s start. Two fish fry.”

Zomato took to X to share a hilarious text exchange with a customer that is reminiscent of a popular Instagram meme. Expectedly, the tweet has received a flurry of responses from people, with many saying that the food delivery platform won the trend.

Zomato hopped on the viral ‘ek machhli pani mein gayi’ trend and how. (X/Zomato)
Zomato hopped on the viral ‘ek machhli pani mein gayi’ trend and how. (X/Zomato)

Read| Zomato delivery agent’s power-packed performance to Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya wows people

The screenshot was posted by Zomato with crying emoticons. It shows a text exchange with a customer named Ritika and customer care. Ritika shared that she had placed an order at the wrong address and asked if Zomato can do anything about it. The customer care executive then asked for the order details. Ritika replied with, “1 fish fry.” The executive responded, “Pani mein gayi,” to which Ritika replied with “Chappak”.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

For those unaware, the trend involves people saying, “Ek machchli [one fish]”, followed by “Paani mein gayi [went into the water]”, and “Chappak [the sound when something hits the water]”. The game involves players taking turns in a circle and adding another “machhli” to the count with each round.

Take a look at the tweet shared by Zomato here:

The tweet was shared on February 23. It has since collected over 3.6 lakh views and more than 8,600 likes. Many even took to the comments section of the tweet to share their thoughts.

Also Read| Woman criticised for sharing screenshot of chat with Zomato delivery agent. Here's why

Check out how people reacted to this tweet shared by Zomato here:

An individual wrote, “Let’s start. Two fish fry.”

“And the winner of the trend is Zomato,” expressed another.

A third added, “When two meme addicted people meet each other.”

“Prepaid order tha toh paise paani me gaye, chapak, chapak [If it was a prepaid order, then money got wasted],” shared a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this?

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On