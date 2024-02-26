Zomato joins viral ‘pani mein gayi’ trend after customer orders ‘1 fish fry’

Zomato took to X to share a hilarious text exchange with a customer that is reminiscent of a popular Instagram meme. Expectedly, the tweet has received a flurry of responses from people, with many saying that the food delivery platform won the trend. Zomato hopped on the viral ‘ek machhli pani mein gayi’ trend and how. (X/Zomato)

The screenshot was posted by Zomato with crying emoticons. It shows a text exchange with a customer named Ritika and customer care. Ritika shared that she had placed an order at the wrong address and asked if Zomato can do anything about it. The customer care executive then asked for the order details. Ritika replied with, “1 fish fry.” The executive responded, “Pani mein gayi,” to which Ritika replied with “Chappak”.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

For those unaware, the trend involves people saying, “Ek machchli [one fish]”, followed by “Paani mein gayi [went into the water]”, and “Chappak [the sound when something hits the water]”. The game involves players taking turns in a circle and adding another “machhli” to the count with each round.

Take a look at the tweet shared by Zomato here:

The tweet was shared on February 23. It has since collected over 3.6 lakh views and more than 8,600 likes. Many even took to the comments section of the tweet to share their thoughts.

Check out how people reacted to this tweet shared by Zomato here:

An individual wrote, “Let’s start. Two fish fry.”

“And the winner of the trend is Zomato,” expressed another.

A third added, “When two meme addicted people meet each other.”

“Prepaid order tha toh paise paani me gaye, chapak, chapak [If it was a prepaid order, then money got wasted],” shared a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this?