Bigg Boss 12 day 40 highlights: Deepak Thakur becomes new captain, Sreesanth tries to escape again

A lot happened in the Bigg Boss house this week, especially during the captaincy task. After a nail-biting competition between new wild card entry Megha Dhade and Deepak Thakur, the latter finally won the captaincy task.

Megha fell sick during the task as she had to eat several chillies one after the other. She even tried to strike a deal with Deepak that she would give up the task if he and his friends promise to support her in the next captaincy task. As Deepak and Romil gave her a temporary assurance, she stepped out of the train wagon.

.@meghadhade is finding it quite tough to handle the captaincy task. How much longer can she survive this task? #BB12 #BiggBoss12 @SportobyMacho pic.twitter.com/IYnKjSZ995 — COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 26, 2018

However, the new captain now faced a new challenge as half of the house inmates planned to boycott house duties assigned to them. Urvashi, who is not friends with Deepak anymore, announced that she will not carry out any responsibilities if not assigned the chores of her choice.

Meanwhile, Jasleen Matharu was spotted crying over how Surbhi was being unfair towards her. Anup Jalota consoled her with his romantic antics and the two looked like their usual happy selves on the show.

It was now the time of the week to sentence three contestants for the kalkothri (jail). On the basis of majority, Sreesanth, Romil Chaudhary and Shivashish Mishra were nominated for the punishment. However, Deepak used his special power by saving Romil and sentencing Jasleen instead for the jail.

A new romance is flourishing in the house as Rohit Suchanti doubts Srishty Rode of flirting with him. A lot more is expected in the next episode as Sreesanth plans to escape from the jail at night. Will he succeed?

First Published: Oct 27, 2018 13:02 IST