Bombay High Courts issues notice to I&B Ministry to set up pre-screening committee for web shows

The Bombay High Court Friday issued notices to the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting over a plea seeking regulation of the content of ‘web series’ or other programs which are broadcast directly through the internet.

A division bench of Justices Bhushan Dharmadhikari and M G Biradkar issued notices to the I&B Ministry, Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Ministry of Law and Justice, Ministry of Home Affairs and also the Nagpur police commissioner, seeking replies by October 31.

Divya Ganeshprasad Gontia has filed the public interest litigation (PIL).

Advocate Shyam Dewani, the petitioner’s lawyer, said, “We cited before the court various examples of uncontrolled vulgarity, obscenity in such shows and sought a direction to concerned authorities to take appropriate action against all such web service providers.” Broadcasting nudity or vulgar scenes is a cognisable offence under IPC, Cinematograph Act, Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act 1986 and the Information Technology Act, 2000, he said.

The I & B Ministry should set up a pre-screening committee for web shows, films or other programs which are released directly on online platforms, the petition has demanded.

First Published: Oct 06, 2018 12:19 IST